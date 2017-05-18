Qatar’s Katara to open Nordic-style beach club this summer

A luxury beach club and spa inspired by Scandinavian health and wellness principles of health is set to open at Katara Cultural Village this summer.

Situated at the north end of the cultural complex, Katara Beach Club’s facilities will include a 25m outdoor infinity pool, a private beach with cabanas, a sun deck and a gym.

It will be run by Stockholm-based Raison d’Etre, which has 120 spas in 60 countries, under the LivNordic brand.

The Katara club will be at the north end of the esplanade in the dome-topped building that has a flight of steps at the front.

The venue will primarily be a private members’ club, and joining comes with a hefty price tag. Membership costs QR23,000 a year for individuals or QR35,000 annually for families.

Day passes for non-members will also be available, at QR300 per person on weekends or QR250 during the week, according to the club’s website.

While not yet officially open, potential members can visit the venue. A staffer said the goal is to have the club up and running by mid-July.

‘Nordic wellness’

The 4,600 square meter club site includes an outdoor pool overlooking the bay. There are also sunbathing areas and a 230m stretch of private beach with loungers and cabanas.

Inside, the complex has been designed to reflect “Nordic wellness traditions,” both in the natural materials used and range of treatments offered.

The facility is gender-segregated across two floors.

In addition to a cafe/juice bar, gym, class studios and 25m indoor pool, the spa facilities have a salt room, a snow room, a sauna and cold plunge pool.

A relaxation area “inspired by the Aurora Borealis (Northern lights)” also includes a fireplace.

Expansion

The beach club is one of several new developments scheduled to open in Katara this year.

Katara Plaza

Just behind it is the under-construction Katara Plaza – an open-air complex of shops including a branch of French department store Gallerie Lafayette.

There will also be a quirkily-designed children’s mall, sculpted as a gift with a large ribbon; an Evian spa and “edutainment” features such as a robotics lab, as well as a large candy store and kids’ salon, according to the development’s website.

The shops were originally slated to launch last year. But they are now scheduled to begin opening in 2017, according to Katara’s website.

