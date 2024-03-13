Katara opens submissions for ‘Best Image’ competition during Ramadan

The prize money for the first-place winner is QAR 12,000, QAR 8,000 for the second-place winner, and QAR 6,000 for the third place.

Katara has opened submissions for the ‘Best Image’ competition until March 24 as part of this season’s Ramadan events, the local entity announced on Tuesday on its social media platforms.

Open for all citizens and residents, the competition calls for submissions of images capturing the Ramadan spirit at the Katara Cultural Village taken between March 11 and 24 using professional cameras only.

“Best Photo” Competition

as part of #Katara events during the blessed month of #Ramadan for the year 1445 H – 2024 AD pic.twitter.com/bWPD7ZX2BN — كتارا | Katara (@kataraqatar) March 12, 2024

The prize money for the first-place winner is QAR 12,000, QAR 8,000 for the second-place winner, and QAR 6,000 for the third place. The winning images’ property rights will be transferred to the contest’s organisers.

Photography enthusiasts can submit up to six images in JPEG format with a high quality of 3000 pixels without digital alterations. The images can only be adjusted using basic tools such as cropping, colouring, and sharpness adjustment.

The submissions must also be clear from signatures, logos or frames.

“The submitted images must not infringe the copyright, trademarks, or any moral rights, privacy rights or intellectual property rights of any person or entity, as the participant bears any consequences or claims that may result from his failure to comply with this condition in the future,” Katara noted.

The files can be submitted through WeTransfer via [email protected] with a copy of the participant’s ID and phone number.

As a key tourist landmark and cultural hub, Katara has hosted a wide range of events this Ramadan season, from Quran memorisation competitions, and pre-Iftar activities, to the public viewing of the launch of the cannon during Maghreb.

Other photography competitions include the ‘Most Beautiful Photo of Classic, Sports, and Luxury Cars’ to showcase the annual pre-Iftar care parade.

Katara has also lit up with Ramadan lights and lanterns to greet all visitors.

Beyond Katara, Qatar marked this Ramadan season with numerous events and activities at other tourist attractions, including the Old Doha Port, and The Pearl Island.