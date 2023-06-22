Youngsters make a splash at Al Mina Pearl Diving contest at Katara Beach

The week-long maritime adventure engages young aspirants in exciting challenges and enriching learning experiences.

Youngsters in Qatar have sprung into action at the Al Mina Pearl Diving competition in Katara Beach, kicking off a week of thrilling challenges, fun, and learning.

An impressive 168 young competitors, aged between 10 to 15 years, have stepped up to embrace the unique traditional challenge.

Participants decked out in their traditional marine attire and equipped with their personal gear, headed to the Katara waterfront at 4pm on Wednesday before embarking on sailboats to dive into action.

The contestants were divided into three thrilling segments covering diving, hadaq, and fishing.

Saeed Al Kuwari, the supervisor of the competition, said the event is not just a contest, but a valuable educational expedition that instills in these young minds, priceless values of cooperation, unity, independence, resilience, patience, and tenacity.

He highlighted how the competition serves as an enriching platform that not only tests their mettle but also expands their knowledge of marine sciences in a fun and engaging way.

The young contestants get a hands-on learning experience, deepening their understanding of diverse aspects including fishing, diving, navigation, weather patterns, wind speed, wave motion, and even mastering the art of sailing, he added.

The day culminates with a heartwarming dinner that is accompanied by traditional games on the beach.