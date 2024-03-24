Katara awarded the ‘Cultural Heritage City of Arabian Horses’ title

Katara’s general manager spotlighted Katara’s role as the inaugural destination on the Arabian horse tour, which subsequently went to various Arab and Western capitals.

Katara Cultural Village has been awarded the Cultural Heritage City of Arabian Horses title by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (Alecso) in recognition of its dedication to promoting the cultural legacy of Arabian horses.

The announcement unfolded during a ceremonial event held at Alecso’s headquarters in Tunis, Tunisia, where Katara’s General Manager Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti accepted the classification certificate and shield from Alesco’s Director-General Mohamed Ould Amar.

Al Sulaiti hailed the achievement as a testament to Katara’s prowess in hosting renowned cultural and heritage festivals centred around horses and equestrianism.

These events stand as pinnacle Arabian horse showcases globally, he said, underlining their significance in celebrating the traditional connection between Arabs and horses.

Al Sulaiti emphasised Katara’s countless endeavours to safeguard the cultural heritage of Arabian horses for posterity.

He went on to shed light on Katara’s trailblazing initiatives, notably its stewardship of the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival from 2021 to 2024 and the hosting of the World Arabian Horse Championships spanning 2023 to 2024.

Al Sulaiti spotlighted Katara’s pivotal role as the inaugural destination on the Arabian horse tour, which subsequently went to various Arab and Western capitals.

He also highlighted Katara’s establishment of the Katara Biodiversity Genomes Programme (Arabian Horses) and the Arabian Horse Breeds Centre, alongside publications in multiple languages dedicated to Arabian horses.