Katara spotlights Sudanese cultural diversity at ‘Sudan, Land of Colours’ exhibition

The vicious war in Sudan between the army and a robust paramilitary group has experts anticipating at least 1.8 million people to flee Sudan by the end of the year.

Qatar’s Katara Cultural Village Foundation opened an exhibition designed to highlight the in-depth characteristics of Sudanese culture and heritage as the country continues to face its deadliest war.

The ‘Sudan, Land of Colours,’ exhibition was devised by Sudanese artist Nour El Hadi and hosts 47 paintings that intend to showcase the unity of the Sudanese people.

Through the vivid colours and intriciate details, El Hadi says his artwork depicts the tangible diversity of Sudan’s innate features, including its various dialects and centuries of civilisation.

El Hadi’s exhibition is set to run until 17 September and comes at a time of devastation for Sudan, which has grappled with a war that has killed an estimated 4,000 people since it first erupted in April.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned about 4.8 million people have been displaced inside and outside the country due to the conflict.

In an update on Monday, OCHA said an estimated one million people have crossed into neighbouring countries.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and 64 humanitarian networks have appealed for $1 billion to provide critical aid and protection to over 1.8 million people expected to flee the country by the end of 2023.