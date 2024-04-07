Qatar Charity’s Ramadan challenge raises over $13.7mn for orphans worldwide

The funds raised will bolster QCharity’s City of Life project, which is set to become the world’s largest residential city for the protection of the world’s orphans.



A charitable drive held during the final nights of Ramadan has raised 50mn Qatari Riyals (around $13.7mn) for a project to improve the lives of orphans worldwide.



The 27th Night Challenge organised by Qatar Charity (QCharity) started on Wednesday and ended Friday at midnight to coincide with the 27th night of Ramadan.

QCharity, which described the last ten nights as the “most auspicious nights” of the holy, is using these precious nights to raise awareness about humanitarian issues and mobilise support for various projects.



The three-day charitable drive successfully achieved the initial goal of raising at least 50mn QAR to support efforts in constructing the world’s largest residential city for orphans.



QCharity’s City of Life project seeks to establish a residential educational city in Istanbul. The Turkish residency will uphold the rights and dignities of orphans from all over the world – catering for their everyday educational, healthcare and protection needs.



The Qatari community gathered in the Katara Cultural Village Foundation’s Al Hikma Square to positively contribute to seeing this goal to fruition.



The event’s MCs were Abdulrahman Al Harami, an educational advisor, as well as social media stars – Muhammad Adnan and Abdullah Al Ghafri.



Remarking on the overwhelming response of Qatar’s community to QCharity’s initiative, Al Ghafri thanked all those who participated in a post via Instagram.



“Thanks to everyone who offered assistance and support through donations or even by sharing donation links. Remember, sponsoring orphans is not just giving, it’s an investment in a bright future for pure souls deserving of all goodness,” he said.

Accompanying photography exhibition

As part of QCharity’s 27th Night Challenge, there was also a photography exhibition displaying captures of orphaned children by three of Qatar’s esteemed photographers – Reem Al Bader, Fatima Al Emadi and Asmaa Al Abdulla.



For Al Abdulla, the first Qatari woman to become an official photographer for the AFC Asian Cup during the 2023 tournament held in Qatar, each of the photos depicts the heart’s desire of the orphans photographed. “You can become the reason for its fulfilment,” she added.

(From left to right) Asmaa Al Abdulla, Fatima Al Emadi and Reem Al Bader. Source: @asmaa_alabdulla, via Instagram.

Al Abdulla also said that although simple, alongside her colleagues Al Bader and Al Emadi, their goal was to convey the plight of the world’s orphaned children – not through words, but through their lenses.

City of Life

Through the soon-to-be-established city, QCharity will educate 2,000 orphans from all over the world. At least 1,200 children will be residents within the city, Al Raya reports.



A further 800 non-resident children will have access to the city’s educational and healthcare facilities.



The ambitious project will encompass an area of more than 88,000 square metres – featuring a school, student residences, a dining hall, stadiums, a mosque and green spaces, among other components.



Further remarking on the 50 Million QAR raised, Al Ghafri said of Qatar’s community, “You’ve fulfilled the dream of 2000 orphans who will find a new beginning and a better life In the world’s largest city for orphans: the City of Life.”