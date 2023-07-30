Daredevil athlete sets record for longest LED slackline walk on iconic Qatar tower

Defying gravity? Redbull athlete accomplishes world’s Longest LED-lit slackline walk across Qatar’s iconic towers.

Internationally recognised Red Bull athlete, Jaan Roose, has accomplished an unprecedented feat by traversing the world’s longest LED-lit, single-building slackline at one of Qatar’s latest architectural wonders.

The Estonian native, and thrice crowned Slackline World Champion, impressively accomplished the daring walk, named “Sparkline,” on his first attempt.

The thrilling journey took him across the dramatically curved Iconic Towers, a Katara Hospitality property that houses the Raffles and Fairmont Doha hotels in Lusail City.

The sparkline walk covered over 150 metres, setting a new record for the longest slackline on a single building and marking Roose’s highest urban walk at a breathtaking elevation of more than 185 metres on a line merely 2.5cm wide.

“When I first saw the Iconic Towers, I knew this was a building that I had to walk. Anything worth achieving comes with its fair share of challenges, and I’m proud to complete this one. Per metre walked, this line was my toughest ever,” the star said.

“As an athlete, I’m always looking to push myself further and defy the odds. In this case, the heat and wind conditions added a different element that I needed to react to and manage spontaneously while I was on the slackline.”

The journey, despite his experience, was not an easy one. He explained that the warm LED lights and their extra weight also changed how the line interacted with his body weight.

“It’s like skateboarding on a big heavy tree trunk rather than a light board.”

This was Roose’s first time visiting Qatar in which he described it as an “incredible place to be completing this feat.”

The Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha, housed in strikingly curved towers resembling scimitar swords, offer an alluring blend of luxury and design sophistication.

“The project serves to underline our commitment to showcasing high-calibre talents that defy the impossible. As this daring athlete ‘Sparklines’ across our towers, we hope it captivates the world and inspires others to push their boundaries,” said Christian Hirt, Managing Director of Raffles and Fairmont Doha, expressing his thrill at hosting the event.

The Sparkline event is part of a thrilling calendar of global events in Qatar for 2023, which include the Qatar MotoGP, AFC Asian Cup, Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix, and Geneva International Motor Show, promising an array of unforgettable sporting experiences throughout the year.

“Qatar has built a sporting legacy for itself and is now a true hub for international sporting events,” said Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism.

“By fostering a culture of athleticism, we strive to create opportunities for athletes to showcase their skills and reach new heights in their athletic careers.”