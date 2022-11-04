Darb Lusail Festival marks opening of Lusail Boulevard with stellar performances

Still no weekend plans? Look no further and head straight to Lusail for a wide range of events for everyone!

The Darb Lusail Festival kicked off on Thursday marking the much-anticipated opening of the Lusail Boulevard – with three consecutive days filled with exciting events.

Running between 3-5 November, the event is in the partnership between Qatar Tourism, Qatar Airways, the Qatar-MENASA 2022 Year of Culture (Yoc), Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and Qatari Diar.

The family friendly festival breathed life into the newly-inaugurated landmark in Qatar’s vibrant Lusail City.

Lusail Boulevard is the latest iconic destination in Qatar to open, and will feature a broad range of retail, dining, entertainment and hospitality services providing visitors with a truly unique experience.

With no festival complete without music, Lebanese superstar Joseph Attieh entertained a large audience at the opening with a stellar performance of some of his most popular hits.

If you missed it, do not worry as there is still a lot more to check out!

Each night of the festival will focus on a particular MENASA region as Qatar-MENASA 2022 YoC celebrates the remarkable cultures that make up the region.

After starting with the Middle East, Lusail Stadium is witnessing a takeover on 4 November with a spectacular South Asian night at the Bollywood Music Festival.

The concert is gathering some of South Asia’s biggest stars, including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, composing duo Salim-Sulaiman and other acts such as Perfect Amalgamation.

The Bollywood Music Festival is the only ticketed event and only holders of an approved Hayya Card, issued for a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ match, will be permitted access to the venue.

The arena is opening at 4 pm for guests to enjoy pre-show entertainment featuring DJs, comedians and other performers. Tickets for this show are now available online in the following categories:

Category 1: QAR 200

Category 2: QAR 150

Category 3: QAR 80

Category 4: QAR 40

Tickets can be bought on this link.

Travelling from South Asia to North Africa, 5 November is set to close the Lusail festival with an incredible performance by Egyptian artist Ahmed Saad whose hits have dominated regional charts.

Beyond music, the Darb Lusail Festival features spectacular drone shows alongside roaming shows every night.

Doors to the Boulevard will open at 5pm, with the drone shows scheduled for 7pm.

Make sure you do not miss it!