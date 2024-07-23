Qatar Airways orders 20 more Boeing 777-9 passenger jets

The newly-announced agreement also includes an additional 40 GE9X engines to power the aircraft, Qatar Airways noted. The engines are “the world’s most powerful and most fuel-efficient.”

Qatar Airways has ordered 20 more Boeing 777-9 airplanes under a new agreement signed at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024, expanding its 777X order to 94 commercial and cargo aircraft.

The Qatari flag carrier announced the significant deal in a news release on Tuesday, noting it would add to an existing order of 40 Boeing 777-9 commercial aircraft. The aircraft will include the new Qsuite Next Gen Business Class cabins, which Qatar Airways unveiled on Monday during the same event.

“We, as the World’s Best Airline, are an industry leader and operate one of the youngest fleets, offering unparalleled innovation and quality. Keeping an eye on the future, we continue to ensure that all Qatar Airways passengers are only met with the best products and services available in the industry,” Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said in the release.

The newly-announced agreement also includes an additional 40 GE9X engines to power the aircraft, Qatar Airways noted. The engines are “the world’s most powerful and most fuel-efficient.”

“The GE9X is the world’s most powerful and most fuel-efficient turbofan and we look forward to continuing to support the growth of the Qatar Airways family with this technology,” Russell Stokes, GE Aerospace President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, said.

The latest announcement came a day after Qatar Airways revealed Qsuite Next Gen, which feature movable monitors with Bluetooth, companion suites in addition to many other new features.

The Qatari airline first introduced Qsuite in March 2017, an upgraded version to the Business Class which included the aviation industry’s first-ever double beds, providing passengers with a luxurious and private flying experience.

“We are excited to have finally revealed the long-awaited Qsuite Next Gen at the Farnborough International Airshow. Qatar Airways has once again raised the bar for its award-winning product, the Qsuite,” Al-Meer said on Monday.