Qatar Museums debuts groundbreaking esports exhibition in Paris

The exhibition will run after the Olympic games in Paris until September before later making its way to Qatar’s Olympic and Sports Museum next year



The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) has unveiled a first of its kind exhibition in Paris, exploring the thriving rise of the esports sector.



The ‘ESports: A Game Changer’ showcase opened to the public on Wednesday at the Résidence Citeaux in Paris’ 12th Arrondissement.



The exhibition offers visitors an exploration of “the evolution of esports over the years,” Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, chairperson of Qatar Museums, said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.



‘ESports’ is divided into four sections.



The ‘History of Esports’ section traces the sector’s origins in early gaming devices, games and niche competitions, then later growing in popularity internationally and becoming mainstream.



Still a relatively developing sector in Qatar, the Qatar’s Esports Federation (QESF) first officially announced its objectives in September 2022. Its core mission is to develop ESports within the country and expand gamers’ participation.

QOSM’s Paris exhibition also examines the interplay between esports and more traditional disciplines, the sector’s economic ecosystem, its accessibility and the future of the industry – especially in relation to societal, educational, recreational and occupational implications.



The exhibition was curated by Christian Wacker, deputy director of exhibitions at QM, in collaboration with esports industry leaders, such as Benjamin Buchtala and Jannik Rädisch.



Abdulla Yousef Al Mulla, QOSM director, and Aalia Khalid Al Khater, head of exhibitions at QOSM, also lent their support to the museum’s travelling exhibition project.



‘ESPorts’ will be open to the public until September and will later repower at QOSM in 2025.