Qatar Tourism announces ‘Darb Lusail Festival’ to mark Lusail Boulevard opening 

Qatar Tourism, in partnership with Qatar Airways, the Qatar-MENASA 2022 Year of Culture (Yoc), Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and Qatari Diar is hosting the Darb Lusail Festival, which will run from 3-5 November, to mark the opening of the Lusail Boulevard.

The three-day family friendly festival will be a celebration of Lusail city and will inaugurate Qatar’s latest landmark and pedestrian-friendly avenue, Lusail Boulevard.

Each night of the festival will focus on a particular MENASA region as Qatar-MENASA 2022 YoC continues to celebrate the remarkable cultures that make up the region, starting with the Middle East on November 3 in the Boulevard.

The 4th of November will see festival activities also include a Lusail Stadium takeover for a spectacular South Asian night, whilst a North Africa representation will close the festival at Lusail Boulevard on 5th November.

The three-day festival will feature headline concerts and DJs, spectacular drone shows alongside roaming shows every night. Doors to the Boulevard will open at 5pm, with the drone shows scheduled for 7pm.

Lusail Boulevard is the latest iconic destination in Qatar to open, and will feature a broad range of retail, dining, entertainment, and hospitality offers providing visitors with a truly unique experience.

Non-ticketed performances by artists Abdulaziz Louis and Joseph Attieh will take place on 3 November and Ahmed Saad will take the stage on 5 November.

The only ticketed event will be on 4 November where Lusail Stadium will host some of South Asia’s biggest stars including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, composing duo Salim-Sulaiman and other acts such as Perfect Amalgamation.

Doors open for the Lusail Stadium event at 4pm where guests can enjoy the pre-show entertainment featuring DJs, comedians and other performers. Tickets for this show are now available online in the following categories:

Category 1: QAR 200

QAR 200 Category 2: QAR 150

QAR 150 Category 3: QAR 80

QAR 80 Category 4: QAR 40

Tickets can be bought on this link.

Only holders of an approved Hayya Card, issued for a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ match, will be permitted access to the venue.