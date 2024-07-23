Qatar Airways ‘QSuite Next Gen’ unveiled at Farnborough International Airshow

Set to roll out on the carrier’s Boeing B777-9 aircraft by 2025, the upgraded QSuite will feature larger group dining and productivity space and customisation control.



Qatar Airways (QA) unveiled its latest business class offering at the Farnborough International Airshow on Monday.

In his opening remarks, Badr Al Meer, QA CEO, emphasised that “customer experience and customer satisfaction is a very important pillar in the mission and vision of Qatar Airways.”

The new “QSuite Next Gen” will offer increased space for group dining, taller, digitally controlled dividers, and larger lie-flat double beds.



Passengers can also benefit from the carrier’s 5-star turn-down service with the “Make My Bed” feature. With work-life balance at the core of the design configuration, the new Quad Suites create “the largest social and productivity space in the sky for up to four passengers.”

The showcase at Farnborough also introduced the world’s best airliner’s new Companion Suites. “If you’re travelling as two and seated in the window, it means that you are no longer seated alone,” Xia Cai, QA senior vice president in product development and design, exaplined.

Mohammed Al Yafei, project manager at technical aircraft programs, added that the upgraded QSuite cabin will allow two passengers travelling together to combine their rear- and forward-facing suites, enabling them to dine “unobstructed,” similarly to the setup in the Quad Suites.

Harnessing new technologies

Al Meer also introduced Sama, the world’s first AI digital-human cabin crew member, who ‘spoke’ to the audience.

Reflecting its commitment to innovation, QA’s new “QSuite Next Gen” positions the airline as the first to feature movable 4K OLED Panasonic Astrova IFE screens. The screens can be repositioned to the side in the Quad Suites, enhancing both social and productivity space.

The carrier has also developed the cabin’s customization options. Passengers onboard will have control over individual ambient lighting and privacy with the suite’s upgraded touchscreen passenger controls device.

“Our QSuite has been the benchmark in the industry for a very long time,” Al Meer remarked. “Our team decided to come and raise the benchmark once again.”

The “QSuite Next Gen” is set to take flight on QA’s Boeing B777-9 aircraft by 2025.