Reframing family fun as the heart of tourism planning

Centering family-oriented events isn’t just smart for community building, it’s an innovative way to lure families across the world to enjoy Qatar’s unique tourism offerings.

This year, Qatar Tourism has raised the bar by curating a diverse range of activities and events that promise unforgettable experiences for families looking to make the most of their time in this vibrant country. It’s a transformative impact catered to all ages and interests.

As a local marketing professional, I’ve been so impressed with the array of offerings that are family friendly and also diverse in experience. In this summer’s successes, I fully believe Visit Qatar is marking a new chapter in its offerings to families across the world by showing its values and its creative planning in one of the safest places on earth.

Like through the standout Qatar Toy Festival, which has become a playful summer staple, offering plenty of engaging activities, live shows, and opportunities to meet beloved characters. Visit Qatar has shown, by creating family memories and safe spaces for children’s imaginations to run free, that it is committed to fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

The SkillsFest festival is another vibrant and educational example, featured in shopping malls across Qatar. With its interactive workshops, diverse characters, and engaging themes, the festival offers families a unique opportunity to explore new skills, spark creativity, and bond over shared learning experiences. Its unique offerings enhance the entertainment landscape in Qatar.

Those are just two of what Qatar tourism has curated among a full-year calendar of events. By continuously evolving and expanding their offerings, Visit Qatar has positioned itself as a leader in family-friendly tourism, setting a high standard for immersive and engaging experiences.

By prioritizing the needs and interests of families, Visit Qatar has not only enriched the tourism landscape but also strengthened the sense of community and cultural unity in the country. The impact of these efforts extends far beyond just a single vacation – they contribute to the long-term growth and sustainability of Qatar’s tourism sector.

Looking ahead, I encourage Visit Qatar to build upon the success of their family-focused initiatives and to champion family-friendly tourism, setting itself apart from and also as an example of this innovative form of tourism planning. In that, Qatar tourism can showcase the power and impact of inclusive and engaging travel experiences – setting itself as the go-to global destination for families (and repeat visitors, too).

This article is an opinion piece by Maryam AlJassim and does not necessarily reflect the views of Doha News, its editorial board, or staff.

Maryam AlJassim is a marketing professional dedicated to strategizing the marketing and communications sector to new heights while preserving and celebrating the cultural heritage and community pride that propel Qatar.