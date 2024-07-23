Qatar Museums hosts exhibitions alongside Paris Olympics 

Starting tomorrow, the program features two exhibitions and marks the historic launch of the first-ever Arabic translation of writings by Pierre de Coubertin, the renowned French historian and visionary behind the modern Olympic Games.

Qatar Museums will host exhibitions and public events in Paris starting tomorrow, meant to coincide with the 2024 Summer Olympics, which are scheduled to kick off from 26 July to 11 August.

The program aims to bridge Arabic and French cultures through two exhibitions and the groundbreaking launch of the first-ever Arabic translation of writings by Pierre de Coubertin, the esteemed French historian and dubbed pioneer of the modern Olympic Games.

The program is organized in the legacy of the Qatar-France 2020 Year of Culture, a Qatar Museums initiative, and the 2014 Cultural Agreement signed by Qatar and France.

Chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani commended the upcoming event calling it “the greatest riches of our respective cultures.”

“For more than a decade, we have worked closely with our colleagues in France to present the greatest riches of our respective cultures in Paris, Doha and beyond. This latest program of events reconfirms our joint commitment to sharing our interests, values, and ideals,” the Qatari royal said to Qatar News Agency.

The exhibition will be showcased at Residence Citeaux in Paris starting tomorrow until September 8, 2024, followed by a presentation in Doha in 2025.

Qatar Museums will present “Olympism: More than a Dream” at Le Royal Monceau—Raffles Paris Hotel from July 31 to August 25 as part of its second exhibition.

The exhibition, which will be divided into three parts, commemorates Qatar’s 40 years of participation in the Olympics since 1984.

The first part pays homage to Pierre de Coubertin, the Founder of the Modern Olympics.

The second part highlights significant milestones in Qatar’s journey as an Olympic nation, from its inaugural participation in the Los Angeles Games in 1984 to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The third and final part delves into Qatar’s rise as a global sporting leader and host and its ambitions to host the Olympic Games in the future.