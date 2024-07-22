More than 100 farms to take part in Local Dates Festival

The festival highlights Qatar’s strong commitment to bolstering and promoting local production.

Over 100 local farms will participate in the ninth Local Dates Festival, which will take place at Doha’s Souq Waqif from July 23 to August 3.

The festival, organized by Souq Waqif Management in cooperation with the Department of Agricultural Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality, will be held in the eastern square of Souq Waqif and open to the public from 4pm to 9pm.

The director of Souq Waqif, Mohamed Abdullah Al Salem, said all necessary arrangements have been made to host the festival there and emphasised that the location is a prime destination.

“Souq Waqif is distinguished as a prominent and important heritage and tourism destination for citizens, residents, and tourists alike. Also, its distinguished location in the centre of Doha makes access to it easy for everyone,” al-Salem said to local media.

Director of the Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Yousef Khaled Al Khulaifi, expressed that the exhibition aims to boost date production and showcase its diverse varieties.

“It encourages local farm owners to find an outlet to display and market their date produce directly to the public in a way that reflects positively. It increases their sales volume and enhances their ability to increase production and develop its marketing method,” Al Khulaifi told local media.

The festival follows the Al Hamba Pakistani Mango Exhibition, which marked Pakistan’s mango harvest season. The exhibistion also took place at Souq Waqif and ended earlier this month.