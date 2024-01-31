A month of the best tournaments as Qatar reigns on with extensive sports calender

This year will see 85 sporting events take place in Qatar, including 15 major international championships.

Qatar is set to host several sports tournaments this February, with golf, squash, badminton, tennis, cricket, and football competitions all taking place in the Gulf country.

Kicking off on the first of the new month will be the international football tournament Equality Cup from February 1-13. It will feature four teams, including the Gulf State’s Qatari Stars League champions Al Duhail.

The Zenit Football Club is organising the tournament and will compete alongside famed Brazilian football clubs Santos, Shanghai Shenhua, and Al Duhail.

The World Aquatics Championships is also set to be hosted in Doha and will make a splash for the first time in the Middle East from February 2-18.

Water polo, artistic swimming, and the swimming competition will all take place in the Aspire Dome, which will be transformed from the largest indoor multi-sport stadium in the world to the largest indoor aquatics venue.

The Qatar Cricket Association will also be organising the Legends League for the second time in a row, which will run from February 6-16.

Last year, the country hosted the Legends League Cricket Masters months after successfully wrapping up the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

At the same time, the Qatar Tennis, Squash, and Badminton Federation will host its two major annual tennis events, including the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on February 11 and the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on February 24.

Hosted at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex, the home of tennis in the Gulf States, 22-time Grand Slam winner Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal will return to the court after missing the last 12 months of tennis following a hip injury during his second-round loss at last year’s Australian Open.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Golf Association will host the 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

With details of the tournament expected to be revealed soon, the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is a yearly tournament on the DP World Tour Calendar, where many of the world’s top golfers compete against one another.