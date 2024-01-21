Qatar to host international team in Equality Cup this February

Santos FC, a Brazilian sports club that once featured footballer Pelé, will appear in the tournament.

The international football tournament ‘Equality Cup’ will kick off in Qatar from February 1 to 13, 2024, featuring four teams, including the Gulf State’s Qatari Stars League champions Al Duhail.

The Zenit Football Club is organising the tournament and will compete alongside the famed Brazilian football clubs Santos, Shanghai Shenhua, and Al Duhail.

Playing for the first time, Zenit Football Club is a Russian professional football club based in Saint Petersburg.

The football club plays in the Russian Premier League, and Zenit is the league’s reigning champion.

Meanwhile, Santos is the team with the most goals in football history and is remembered for its all-star cast that captured the talents of Pele, Neymar, Robinho, Dunga, Ze Roberto, and Gilmar.

The Shanghai-based club plays in the Chinese Super League; they have won the league title once.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Al Dulhail has also won four Qatari Cups and four Emir of Qatar Cups.

They arrive at the tournament after recently competing in the group stages of the Asian Champions League, finishing third in their group after facing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and the Iranian champion Persepolis.

With the four teams eyeing the trophy, the teams will play each other once and if scores are tied after regular time, the result will be decided by a penalty shootout.

There is no extra time at the Equality Cup. The tournament will be hosted at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, and all matches will be free of charge.