Olympic and World Champions name ambassadors for World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024

The World Aquatics Championships will bring together 2,600 athletes from 190 nations in Qatar.



The World Aquatics Championships, set to be hosted in Doha, has announced nine athlete ambassadors ahead of the flagship event that will kick off for the first time in the Middle East from February 2-18.

The ambassadors come from nine different countries and three continents and represent four of the six disciplines in Qatar’s primary venues: Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre, and the Old Doha Port.

Nada Mohamed Wafa Arakji, the first Qatari woman to compete at the Olympic Games, will represent Qatar as the host country’s ambassador.

Syria’s Yusra Mardini has also been announced as an ambassador.

She was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2022 after competing for the Olympic Refugee Team at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui has also been selected as he is set to defend the two gold medals he won at last year’s World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Three-time Olympic gold medallists Anthony Ervin of the United States and Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands will also serve as ambassadors in Doha.

Olympic champion Pernille Blume of Denmark will also be representing her nationality on the international stage in Doha.

Several other individuals have been called up in what is said to be an exciting tournament in the Gulf state.

Doha 2024 Director General Khaleel Al Jaber said: “We are delighted to be able to count on the support of nine distinguished ambassadors ahead of the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024 beginning next week.

“Doha 2024 promises to be a unique celebration of aquatics sports and a chance to welcome athletes and fans from across the world to Qatar, where they will be able to experience our state-of-the-art facilities, world-class hospitality, and unique culture,” he added.