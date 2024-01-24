Champion Nadal to make comeback at Qatar ExxonMobil Open tennis tournament

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is set to participate in the famed tournament in Doha.

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal will participate in the upcoming Qatar ExxonMobil Open tennis tournament set to kick off from February 19-24, according to several confirmed media reports.

Hosted at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex, the home of tennis in the Gulf States, the 22-time Grand Slam winner will return to the court after missing the last 12 months of tennis following a hip injury during his second-round loss at last year’s Australian Open.

It will not be his first time at the Qatar tournament, as he won in 2014, where he defeated France’s Gaël Monfils to lift his maiden title at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

Tariq Zainal, Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF) Secretary-General, applauded the announcement of the star, stating, “We are thrilled to announce the return of the esteemed Rafael Nadal and other stars to Doha for this year’s tournament.

“It is truly a privilege to have a player of Nadal’s exceptional talent participate in such a prestigious event. Doha has always been synonymous with outstanding tennis, and it comes as no surprise that the tournament has consistently drawn renowned players since its inception in 1993,” Zainal added.

“Doha, get ready for the return of El Matador,” the tournament wrote in a post. “Thrilled to see Rafael Nadal back in action at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2024. Vamos!”

The upcoming tournament will have a total prize of $1,395,875 and will feature 28 players in the singles, while 16 pairs will participate in the doubles event.

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open, one of two ATP Tour events held in the Middle East, has been selected by players as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year on five occasions in 2015, ’2017, 2019, and 2021-2022