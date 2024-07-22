Football champion Joselu arrives in Doha to join Al Gharafa

A key veteran at Madrid, Joselu’s exit was a surprise as the footballer scored 17 goals and provided three assists last season, making 18 starts across all competitions.

Joselu Mato, known as Joselu, winner of the UEFA European Championship in 2024 and Champions League titles, has arrived in Doha to finalize his move to Al-Gharafa.

The 34-year-old Spanish national was welcomed by many Al Gharafa officials and dozens of fans at Qatar’s Hamad International Airport.

“Joselu has arrived in Doha. Welcome,” Al Gharafa announced on X.

The Spanish footballer had initially looked to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu after several reports suggested that Madrid had opted to secure the striker on a permanent deal from Espanyol.

But Joselu’s decision to join Qatar came as a surprise to the football world. He impressed last season with 17 goals and three assists in 18 starts across all competitions.

“I spoke with a lot of friends that played here before, and they told me only good things for this country and this league, and that for me is very important,” Joselu said in an interview at this arrival.

The Spanish forward joins Al-Gharafa on a two-year deal with an option to extend for another year.