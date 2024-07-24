Qatar’s Amir attends the 142nd session of the International Olympic Committee

The games are set to kick off from July 26 to August 11.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated in the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session on Tuesday before the upcoming Paris 2024 opening ceremony, which is scheduled to kick off on July 26.

The session, hosted in the French capital, was chaired by Dr. Thomas Bach, President of the IOC.

It was attended by members of the Olympic Executive Office, IOC members, and leaders from international federations and national Olympic committees.

President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, also participated in the gathering.

The session typically covers a range of essential topics related to the Olympic Movement and the governance of the IOC.

At the 142nd session, the IOC unanimously approved the creation of the Olympic Esports Games.

Following the vote, it was announced that the first edition of the games would be held in Saudi Arabia in 2025.

“This is truly a new era for the IOC. With the confirmation by the IOC Session of the creation of the Olympic Esports Games, we are keeping up with the pace of the digital revolution,” Bach said upon the foundation of the tournament.

In addition, the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee (YOGOC) unveiled its official motto for the next edition of the Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

The motto, “Africa welcomes, Dakar celebrates,” highlights the distinctiveness of this edition of the Youth Olympic Games, which will be hosted by Senegal—the first African nation to host such a significant Olympic sporting event.

The YOG Dakar 2026 will take place for two weeks in October 2026 and be held across three host cities: Dakar, Diamniadio, and Saly.