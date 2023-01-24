Where will Liverpool’s Mo Salah head to following looming contract expiry?

Rumours have linked France as the next destination for the Liverpool superstar after a leaked meeting with PSG owner Nasser Al Khelaifi.

Superstar Mohamed Salah could be expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the season in the event of an offer of €70 million, according to a report by Calcio Mercato via GOAL.

The report illustrates Paris Saint-Germain is one of the clubs prying to land the 30-year-old footballer, especially following a reported meeting between the Egyptian and the Qatari owner of the French club, Nasser Al Khelaifi just weeks ago.

From Liverpool to @PSG_English?



Egyptian striker Mo Salah has sparked rumours online after he was pictured in an alleged meeting with PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi.



The image surfaced following Liverpool's game against Brentford, in which The Red lost 3-1. pic.twitter.com/xoIpvWXoOo — Doha News (@dohanews) January 17, 2023

The move, though unconfirmed by either side as of yet, comes as Liverpool faces fallen standings this year, as well as Salah’s poor performance in the latest fixtures.

Publicly, Salah has been pleased with the Reds, but the growing sentiment by the football world of La Liga could persuade Egypt’s king as the Jurgen Klopp side also seeks rejuvenation.

Despite stunning the football world last season, Salah has appeared to take a back seat this year.

Liverpool fell flat in Klopp’s 1,000th game as a coach, drawing 2-2 with the team ranked 17th in the Premier League.

Commentators and fans cited blame on Salah despite the footballer scoring in the game, citing his execution as average compared to previous seasons.

Salah has nailed seven goals and four assists in 19 matches this season, lower than any previous year.

As rumours spike, a Salah move to Paris could be likely for the PSG team as several players’ futures are uncertain at the club.

In addition to the contracts of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, gossip of a parting from Neymar Jr is likely as the club aims to restructure the finances of the team.

A lineup with the likes of Salah, Kylian Mbappe, Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and Marco Verratti is not financially possible, given the players’ lofty salaries.

Meanwhile it is also rumoured that Real Madrid is on the search for additional support to back club captain Karim Benzema as they seek a return to the Champions League.

Neither club nor Salah’s representatives have officially commented on the matter.