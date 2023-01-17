Rumour has it: Mo Salah spotted in meeting with PSG’s Al-Khelaifi

Some sources are indicating that Paris Saint-Germain’s owners Qatar Sports Investments are eyeing Liverpool for a potential take-over.

Egyptian superstar and Liverpool forward Mo Salah was allegedly spotted in a meeting with Qatar’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain.

Images that went viral on social media showed the pair dining at a restaurant with several other individuals present following Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Brentford on January 3.

However, the only confirmation is one image that has made the rounds on social media, in which fans compared the hoodie shown in the picture to one seen worn by Salah in a selfie posted on his Instagram.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Mohamed Salah after the Brentford match



Qatar will make a joint offer to buy Liverpool. That's true, they've been thinking about it for more than two months, the decision was taken last December, https://t.co/vTs29GZf1y — Ismael Mahmoud – إسماعيل مطر (@ismaeelmahmoudd) January 16, 2023

For a while now, PSG has been linked with the Egyptian, and some supporters think Al-Khelaifi is setting the stage for a potential transfer.

On the other hand, although the specifics of the meeting are unknown, it has been claimed that Qatar is planning a sensational takeover attempt of Liverpool Football Club from its current owners, Fenway Sports Group.

“Qatar will make a joint offer to buy Liverpool. That’s true, they’ve been thinking about it for more than two months, the decision was taken last December,” Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud said in a tweet.

The speculations follow reported rumours of a Qatar takeover bid for a Premier League club, with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on the cards.

However, no official announcement has yet been made.