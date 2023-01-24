‘No mercy’ Mbappe makes PSG history with five goals against amateur team 

The French footballer became the first PSG player to hit five goals in an official match

Kylian Mbappe added yet more to his football resume after recording the first five-goal haul of his career on Monday’s Paris Saint-Germain clash against Pays de Cassel.

Mbappe marked his name on the pitch after scoring in the 29th, 35th, 40th, 56th, and 79th minutes in a dominating match in the French cup last 16.

France’s wonderboy is now edged closer to his teammate Edinson Cavani’s all-time scoring record for the club.

Cavani stands at 200 goals in all competitions as Mbappe’s moved up his tally to 196.

https://twitter.com/PSG_English/status/1617662360390623233

Foreseen to be a comfortable game for the Parisians as they faced a sixth-division team, Lionel Messi sat on the sidelines to rest as coach Christophe Galtier insisted on keeping rotations simple.

“The best possible team will be fielded. It would be stupid to turn over,” Galtier said in a press conference.

Neymar and Carlos Soler also scored for PSG, nailing goals in between Mbappe’s no mercy performance.

Rookies Ismael Gharbi and El Chadaille Bitshiabu also debuted in the game against a side full of amateur footballers.

PSG will continue their Ligue 1 campaign, playing Reims before facing off against Marseille in the French Cup last 16 in February.