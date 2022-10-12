Trouble for England as four players face injuries ahead of World Cup

England’s Gareth Southgate squad is in trouble as a number of star players have all picked up injuries just over a month until the Qatar World Cup.

Adding pressure for Southgate, the injuries of Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Kyle Walker will add to the absence roster, which also stars midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Right-back Reece James was sidelined in Chelsea’s 2-0 Champions League win at AC Milan after colliding with Theo Hernandez, busting his knee.

The 22-year-old is expected to recover quickly, as he tweeted an update to his fans asserting them not to worry.

“Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one. Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all,” James wrote.

At the moment, the Three Lions will also be missing Kyle Walker, whose groin injury leaves him doubtful to return in time for the World Cup.

Successfully undergoing surgery, time is of the essence for England’s right back, who will now concentrate on recovering.

Adding to the lack of right-backs for Southgate, Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for a minimum of two to three weeks after suffering a twisted ankle in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat against Arsenal.

The list of injuries on the defensive side has influenced concerns on Southgate, who has already been asked to be sacked by English fans.

Additionally, the English coach expects to lose more players to injury due to a tight schedule over the next few weeks.

“What I do see is a really packed schedule now with a lot of players playing a lot of minutes.”I think realistically we will lose more. It’s so intense, and the players are playing so much football,” Southgate said.

Performing awfully in the Nations League tournament, which witnessed England lose six games, the Three Lion’s gameness is mistrusted by both fans and commentators.

In November, England will face a challenging Group B that places Iran, the US, and Wales.