England’s Kalvin Phillips at risk of missing his World Cup debut

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be sidelined from Qatar’s World Cup after picking up yet another shoulder injury.

The FA revealed Tuesday morning that the Manchester City player will undergo surgery after sustaining a dislocated shoulder injury in a friendly against Barcelona earlier last month.

Philips, who was awarded the England Men’s Player of the Year 20/21, will be replaced by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson during England’s upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

The 26-year-old has yet to start for City, with only three appearances made this season. He previously suffered two shoulder injuries while playing for his former club, Leeds United.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has high hopes of Phillips recovering in time for the major tournament this winter.

“I don’t know [how long he will be out for], I am not a doctor, but in a good way, he can arrive, of course, to the World Cup,” said Guardiola.

Under England manager Gareth Southgate, Phillips was pegged to appear on the squad’s roster after leaving an impression during England’s campaign in the 2020 Euro Finals.

His skilled passing and solid defensive tactics Phillips provides on the pitches will be needed as England is grouped against Iran, Wales, and the US at the World Cup.

High expectations have been set for Southgate’s men, with England fans hoping their team will finally “bring it home”.

The Four Lions are favourites to win this year as they hope to end a 56-year drought, since last winning the FIFA Men’s World Cup in 1966.

With the World Cup in a few months and Southgate set to announce his squad in October, it’s a race against time for Phillips.