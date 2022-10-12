Will Mbappe leave PSG over ‘broken relationship’ with club?

Trouble has once again struck the Parisian’s locker room as Kylian Mbappe has reportedly requested to exit Paris Saint-Germain in January, according to an ESPN source, though management have cautioned over spreading rumours.

Feeling “betrayed” by the club, the French superstar believes promises made by President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting director Luis Campos and manager Christophe Galtier have not been fulfilled.

No reports have stated where Mbappe would like to move to, but a signing with Real Madrid could be his preference, several sources have said.

The timing of Mbappe’s departure comes before PSG tied up with Benfica in the champion league fixture on Tuesday, illustrating another poor performance from the Parisians.

However, speaking before the match, Campos said Mbappe had not asked him or Al-Khelaifi to leave the club in January.

“I am very surprised because I spend all my days with Kylian Mbappe, and he never once asked me or the president to leave in January,” Campos told RMC Sport.

Sergio Ramos called the reports only rumors and urged caution about any information about Mbappe’s future with the club.

“I see him very happy. I enjoy playing with him and his friendship. If he has to say something he will say it. And he just renewed his contract. We have to stay away from the reports that are going around since we don’t know if they are true,” said Ramos.

France’s World Cup first stirred rumors of dissatisfaction after France beat Austria in the UEFA Nations League, arguing that he had more freedom with the national team than the club.

“‘What they ask of me here is different. Here, I have much more freedom than at PSG,” Mbappe said.

Stories of Neymar and Mbappe hashing it out have supported the call about the club’s tense situation.

Dubbed the “Penaltygate II,” Mbappe reportedly asked Neymar if he could take PSG’s second penalty after missing the first one, which the Brazilian refused.

This flared Mbappe, who remained distant from his teammate, and led to a fight between the two superstars in the locker room after the Montpellier match.

Regardless of the rumours, experts say there has to be some truth to the speculations of Mbappe as there has been continuous evidence of displeasure.