The 2023 Doha News yearly roundup

Here’s a look back at the stories that defined Doha News’ coverage last year.

The year in Qatar began on the heels of the Gulf state hosting the monumental FIFA World Cup 2022 games.



While highlighting Qatar’s successes in becoming the region’s hub for international sports events, Doha News has also extensively covered domestic and international events that marked the year. Here’s a recap of our top stories for 2023.

Qatar a sports hub



In January, we reported that Qatar’s jam-packed sports calendar would see the state host 81 international, regional and national events across the year. Doha News gave prominence to each of these events, offering real-time first-hand reporting.

Death of Qatari cyclists



In February, a source revealed to Doha News that the death of Qatar Cycling Federation cyclists Lama Al-Mohtasib and Theeb Akkawai was a result of a tragic car accident due to the driver texting behind the wheel.

Workers rights during Ramadan



In March, we blew the whistle on the stringent practices of some local companies that forbade Muslim security staff from breaking their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Puma ends ties with Israel



In an April Fools prank gone wrong, Doha News reported on a since-deleted controversial video by the Manchester-based ManPalestine Action group.

In the video, ManPalestine purported to show a Puma executive announcing that the sportswear company would be severing contractual ties with Israel.

Netizens welcomed the video as a sign of progress for the boycott of Israel. However, on April 2, ManPalestine took to X to clarify it was all a hoax. However, by the end of 2023, we reported Puma’s announcement that it ended its sponsorship of the Israel Football Association.

Qatar takeover of Manchester United

In May, Manchester United fans were glued to their device screens as reports emerged of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani being the “preferred bidder” to take over the Premier League club from their heavily criticised American owners, the Glazer family.



Later in the year, it emerged that Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the process to buy the club. The Qatari businessman reportedly accused the Glazer family of never wanting to sell the club – instead, he said they used the bidding process to increase Man United’s valuation to sell minority shares at a high price.



Qatar Airways flight diverts



In August, we brought you updates of an inbound Qatar Airways flight to Doha from Los Angeles recharting its course after an emergency diversion. The Airbus A350 set for Doha stopped in Edinburgh due to a technical snag.

August also saw Qatar’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri, announce the start of a housing construction project in the northwestern state of Kaduna. The Mega Economic City project, which was inaugurated by Al Hajri, will see 500,000 housing units built alongside medical facilities, farms and retail outlets to tackle poverty and unemployment in Kaduna.



Israel’s onslaught on Gaza

October 7 is a date that marked the year 2023 with the beginning of Israel’s relentless onslaught on the Gaza Strip. To date, human rights watchdog Euro-Med Monitor estimates that over 27,000 civilians have died as a result of indiscriminate Israeli shelling.



Qatar has been at the forefront of efforts pushing for an end to the Israeli aggression, which has been described by many as a genocide against the Palestinians. As the attacks on Gaza escalated, online misinformation spread like wildfire.

Doha News lifted the veil on the now deleted ‘‘Qattar_Affairs’ X account, which had spread false claims against Qatar, including allegations that the country would discontinue international gas supply if attacks on Gaza didn’t stop.

Speaking to Doha News, Professor Marc Owen Jones said ‘Qattar_Affairs’ was a digital disinformation operation, designed to frame Qatar as an unreliable player in the international gas exports field.

In November, Doha News shed light on Israel’s Hannibal Protocol amid reports that an Israeli combat helicopter had fired indiscriminately at the Nova music festival on October 7, possibly killing many Israelis.



Hayya Card extended

November also saw news of the digital Hayya Card’s usage being extended for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup games and World Aquatics Championship. Doha News carried comments by the platform’s CEO, Saeed Al Al Kuwari, in which he announced that people wishing to visit Qatar to attend international events can use the Hayya platform to secure their visas.

After the World Cup games, Qatar Tourism repurposed Hayya into a one-stop shop for visitors in need of visas to enter Qatar.

Doha Forum

Doha News ended the year reporting from the Doha Forum two-day event in the Qatari capital. We brought readers live updates from the event which focused on the building of shared futures as the world grappled with unprecedented fragmentation.

Throughout 2023, Doha News has covered breaking news, politics, business, culture and more in and around Qatar. And 2024 will be no different.