Qatar Fund for Development announces $25 million contribution to UNRWA

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) provided $25 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.



This contribution will bolster the UNRWA social safety, ensuring that refugees have access to food and shelter. This generous funding will also be directed on critical issues related to healthcare and social services for Palestinian refugees.



His Excellency Sultan Bin Ahmed Al-Aseeri emphasised that “UNRWA today has a critical role to deliver aid to the people in Gaza who are facing horrific war waged against them”. Local media reports.

Moreover, the aid contributed to “reaffirm the State of Qatar’s strong support of the Palestinian cause and for addressing the humanitarian situation facing Palestine Refugees.” He added.

Tamara Alrifai, UNRWA Director of External Relations and Communications, expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Qatar for their unwavering support of Palestine Refugees. She emphasised the importance of UNRWA as a vital source to support Palestine Refugees in the region.

These efforts exemplify Qatar’s dedication to regional stability, peace, and human dignity since the start of the war in Gaza.