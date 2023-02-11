Qatar mourns two cyclists killed in brutal car accident

Cyclists around the country are now urging car drivers to be more careful and mindful, calling on other cyclists to stick to cycling tracks and not ride on the road.

Two cyclists from the Qatar Cycling Federation (QCF) were killed in a brutal car accident on Friday morning, while riding along the Al Khor Coastal Road.

Lama Al-Mohtasib and Theeb Akkawai were both members of the QCF. Sources close to the deceased have told Doha News that the driver who killed them was allegedly texting and driving.

News of the tragic accident took over social media, as both the deceased were known and loved in Qatar’s diverse and welcoming fitness community. Some gyms took moments of silence to pray for Akkawi and Al-Mohtasib after classes.

Al-Mohtasib, who was in her late 20’s, was a triathlete known for her infectious smile.

The Qatar North-South cycling that was scheduled for sports day has been cancelled.

Safetti Qatar’s rider team released the following statement:

“Yesterday was one of those dark days for all of us. It hurts when someone we know becomes a memory. It breaks our hearts when people we know are taken so unexpectedly. No one deserves to be taken young.”

“We, as Safetti Qatar, will stop riding on the road. All our group rides will be on the Olympic Cycling Track or any other cycling track.”

The team’s members also urged other cycling groups to follow suit.

Yehya Al-Awah mourned the loss of Lama in an instagram video, where he recounted how almost a year ago, another rider also lost his life during a marathon.

“Unfortunately here in Qatar, we don’t know how to drive, we know how to race. We don’t want to lose people we know. We don’t want to lose people dear to us.”