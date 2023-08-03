Qatar Airways flight departs to Doha following diversion over onboard ’emergency’

After being airborne for almost eight hours and 35 minutes, the flight declared an emergency.

A Qatar Airways flight from Los Angeles to Doha that made an emergency landing at Edinburgh, has now set resumed its journey to the Gulf state.

The Airbus A350 was initially scheduled to fly directly from LA to the Qatari capital but was forced to divert to Edinburg on Thursday evening, according to reports by Aviation A2Z

The reason for the diversion has yet to be confirmed by official parties, but the aviation report speculates that the cause for the delay could be due to a medical emergency.

“The flight landed safely at Edinburg (EDI) at around 9:18 am UTC, within one hour of declaring an emergency. The flight did not descend quickly and made a smooth and standard landing. So based on this, the flight might have a small technical snag or onboard medical incident,” the report states.

Edinburgh Live said the airbus changed from its original route due to a medical emergency on board the aircraft.

According to Flightstats, the flight will land in Doha Thursday evening at 6:26 pm local time.