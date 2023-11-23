Hayya Card use extends to Qatar’s AFC Asian Cup 2023

The Hayya Card will soon be expanded to individuals travelling to Qatar for the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The Hayya Card, initially introduced as a fan visa, is poised to play a pivotal role in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, where it will be an all-encompassing entry platform.

This announcement came from Saeed Ali Al-Kuwari, CEO of the Hayya Platform, in an interview with Al Rayyan TV, where he outlined the multifaceted role of the Hayya Card.

“Anyone who wants to visit Qatar must apply on the platform and choose the appropriate visa. These include entries for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024, and other events,” he stated.

Al-Kuwari emphasised the inclusivity and versatility of the Hayya Card, indicating that the tourist visas launched on the platform would be adaptable, contingent on specific conditions.

Earlier this year, Qatar Tourism undertook a strategic overhaul of the Hayya platform, transforming it into a singular portal for all tourists requiring visas to enter Qatar. This development marked a significant shift in the country’s approach to managing tourist influx, streamlining the process and enhancing accessibility.

The revamped system introduces three new visitor categories for Qatar’s e-visa, which are the A1, A2, and A3.

The A1 category caters to nationalities not eligible for visa-on-arrival or visa-free entry.

GCC residents of all professions fall under the A2 category.

The A3 category, designed for international visitors with visas or residency in the Schengen Area, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, offers an e-visa facility, exempting travellers from mandatory health insurance for stays not exceeding 30 days.

Reflecting on the evolution of the Hayya card, Al-Kuwari said, “The process of developing the idea of the Hayya card from a fan visa to a tourist visa and from a platform for the fans to a platform for events in Qatar is successful. Now many events held in Qatar use the Hayya platform.”

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, set to be held from January 12 to February 10, 2024, marks the 18th edition of the international men’s football championship in Asia, organised by the Asian Football Confederation.

Qatar, the defending champions, will host the tournament following a shift in venue from China due to COVID-19-related challenges.

The tournament will feature 24 teams, which is a significant expansion from previous editions. The games are planned across nine stadiums in five host cities in Qatar, with most venues having been prepared for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.