Qatar begins construction of 500,000 housing units for Nigeria’s Mega Economic City

The ambitious project extends beyond housing, encompassing provisions for clinics, shops, poultry farms, and farmlands for rainy season and irrigation farming.

Qatar has commenced the construction of 500,000 housing units in Nigeria’s Kaduna State, marking a significant move to bolster the living conditions for underprivileged families in the country.

The Mega Economic City project was officially inaugurated by Qatar’s Ambassador to Nigeria Dr. Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Situated in the northwestern part of Nigeria, Kaduna is a prominent trade and transportation hub with a diverse and rich cultural heritage. Its economy thrives on agriculture, manufacturing and retail.

However, the region has been grappling with challenges related to poverty, unemployment, and social inequality.

Dr. Al-Hajiri praised Governor Uba Sani for his instrumental support for the successful launch of the Qatar Sanabil Project within the state.

In addition to the housing units, Qatar Charity has also pledged an array of interventions and empowerment programmes for the less-privileged across Kaduna.

“These include scholarships for orphans and children of the poor, distribution of sewing machines, welding machines, irrigation pumping machines, salon kits, and drilling of hundreds of boreholes across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State,” the envoy detailed.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Millennium City Kaduna, where Governor Sani applauded the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria and the Qatari-owned Sanabil Project for aligning with Kaduna’s “business-friendly environment.”

“The Economic City will provide world-class infrastructure and make Kaduna a reference point in modern and affordable accommodation with adequate security and a conducive atmosphere for business activities,” he said.

“It will facilitate international trade while serving as a platform for local entrepreneurs and traders. It will also harness product value chain opportunities and improve economic growth,” Governor Sani added.

The mass housing project initiated by the Qatar, as well as other development schemes, is part of an ongoing effort to address the challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inadequate housing that many in Kaduna State face.