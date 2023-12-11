Doha Forum 2023: Somali FM stresses importance of humanitarian diplomacy

Leveraging digital technologies and involving local communities in decision-making was stressed by the Somali official.

On Monday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abshir Omar Jama, delivered a statement at the Doha Forum, emphasising the importance of humanitarian diplomacy and the need to put human wellbeing first.

Amid the backdrop of the war on Gaza, the minister highlighted the crucial role of humanitarian diplomacy in promoting dialogue, cooperation, understanding, and efficient aid delivery.

“It becomes imperative for nations to prioritise the well-being of people above all else, whether it is the victims of urban conflicts, those affected by devastating natural calamities, or the countless refugees and internally placed people across the globe,” the Somali minister told audiences at the Doha Forum.

“The humanitarian diplomats seek to break down barriers that hinder the delivery of much-needed assistance. Furthermore, putting people first implies fostering partnerships between governments, civil society organizations, and the private sector,” the Somali official added.

On the subject of Gaza, Jama emphasised that the war was a reminder of the need to put people first and prioritise diplomacy in a challenging world.

“The situation in Gaza serves as a stark reminder of the need to put people first and prioritize humanitarian diplomacy in a challenging world. The ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis have resulted in immense suffering and devastation for the people of Gaza,” Jama said.

Somalia has continuously expressed solidarity with Palestine.

Earlier last month, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia called for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza at the Arab Islamic meetings in Saudi Arabia.

“What is happening in Gaza is against human conscience and all international laws and norms; to stop it, we need a united decision. A sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only solution to prevent security, political, and social unrest in the Region,” he stated.