Staying in Qatar this July? Check out these Eid celebrations and live shows

Qatar Calendar has released its list of events for July, featuring exhibitions, festivals and live performances across the country.

With Eid Al Adha expected to fall between July 10 – 13, there are some special celebrations for the public to enjoy. Building on the excitement, family friendly shows will kick-off from July 14 to the end of the month.

Here’s a roundup of what’s on:

Family-friendly shows free of charge

Summer Festival at Doha Festival City – Ending July 16

Doha Festival City is hosting a number of exciting performances that all members of the family can enjoy, from shadow acts, to football freestylers, juggling to hula dances. The shows are free to enjoy and take place multiple times throughout the day at the centre court located on the ground floor

African Circus at Mall of Qatar – July 7 – 15

A daily act repeated at regular timing intervals, shoppers can stop for a break to watch the world-renowned African acrobatic circus show set to energising beats and infused with traditional dance. The shows are free and will take place at the Oasis stage.

Katara Celebration of Eid Al Adha -July 8 – 19

Look out for Eid celebrations due to take place at Katara Cultural Village, fit for the whole family. Celebrations and activations will extend well beyond Eid.

Ticketed events

Alice in Wonderland –Cirque Show

Starting July 14 and for three days, audiences can watch the tale of Alice as she tumbles into a land of unexpected adventure and fairytale. The spectacular performances sees a whirling mix of musical theatre, ballet, and acrobatics and will take place at the Lusail Arena. Tickets can be purchased from Tixbox.com, Virgin Megastore and Q-Tickets.com.

Alice in wonderland

Thursday 14: one show @ 17:00

Friday 15: 2 shows @ 15:00 and 19:00

Saturday 16: 2 shows @ 13:00 and 17:00

Aladdin and the Magic Lamp – Cirque Show

The well-loved tale of Aladdin plays out over three days at the Lusail Arena (July 21-23) through a grandiose circus and musical performance, complete with extravagant costumes. Tickets can be purchased from Tixbox.com, Virgin Megastore and Q-Tickets.com.

Aladdin

Thursday 21: one show @ 17:00

Friday 22: 2 shows @ 15:00 and 19:00

Saturday 23: 2 shows @ 13:00 and 17:00

The Smurfs – Live on Stage

Smurf characters are larger than life in this show where the Smurfs are determined to have their annual Spring parade and put a stop to Gargamel’s wicked plan to thwart their festive occasion. Starting July 28 and for three days at the Lusail Arena, audiences can find tickets at Tixbox.com, Virgin Megastore and Q-Tickets.com.

Smurfs

Thursday 28: one show @ 17:00

Friday 29: 2 shows @ 15:00 and 19:00

Saturday 30: 2 shows @ 13:00 and 17:00

Arts & Culture

The Elegance of Glassin Color by Zahreddine Zarour – Ending July 9

Head to Building 18, Gallery 2 at Katara Cultural Village to see the solo exhibition by Algerian artist Zahreddine Zarour. His collection explores Islamic calligraphy, design and iconic symbols of Qatari culture – all painted on glass.

Solo Exhibitions by Qatari Artists – Ending July 16

Held at Fire Station, Earth Metal by Yousef Bahzad (Gallery 3) depicts the interplay between land and people, exploring the themes of erosion and manifestation in his oil paintings. Over at Gallery 4, Espresso 4 on the Road by Mubarak Nasser Al-Thani highlights the rise of the metropole, urbanism and global culture over a collection of works.

“Doha Dreams” Inspired by the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams Exhibition -Ending August 31

Launched in June and continuing right through the summer, the exhibition at M7 Msheireb showcases the work of seven local contemporary designers who have reimagined the aesthetics and luxury of Dior’s work which was exhibited at the same venue earlier this year.

Paint Palette: Abstract Art for Children – Ending November 23

Hosted by Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, children can attend art workshops that encourage exploration of colour and abstract work on canvas. Workshops dates and timings are categorized by age groups and attendance is free, with registration required.

Your Brain to Me, My Brain to You by Pipilotti Rist – Ending December 20

The large-scale, site-specific installation by internationally renowned Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist is the artist’s first in the Middle East. The exhibit invites an immersive journey of self-discovery through a multisensory experience. Admission is free; ticket reservation Required.

A Sneak Peek at Qatar Auto Museum – Ending December 20

Head to the Mawater Gallery for an exhibition in honour of the museum to come. The exhibit celebrates the mission to drive culture forward and to inspire the next generation of innovators, designers, engineers, collectors and policymakers through a shared passion.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Qatar Calendar website and follow @qatarcalendar on Facebook and Instagram.