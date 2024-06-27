Sheikha Al Mayassa co-chairs Georgetown Uni joint advisory board meeting in Paris

The Qatari royal highlighted the partnership between the Washington and Doha campuses as empowering Qatari students for careers in public service.



Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani has recently co-chaired a joint advisory board meeting with Georgetown University in Paris, which focused on empowering policymakers in shaping the future of education.



“Through cultural engagement and academic excellence, we aim to foster meaningful dialogue for future generations,” the Qatari royal and chairperson of the Qatar Museums consortium said.



Georgetown provost Robert Groves co-chaired the Wednesday meeting, which was also attended by Safwan Masri, the dean of the university’s Qatar campus.



Sheikha Al Mayassa described the partnership between the Doha and Washington D.C. campuses as empowering Qatar’s residents to pursue careers in public service.



“We are proud of this partnership,” she added.

Washington’s near eastern affairs division of the State Department also commented that this partnership had grown “stronger”.



This followed a meeting between Daniel Benaim, the deputy assistant secretary for Arabian Peninsula Affairs, and Qatari diplomats participating in Georgetown’s Executive Master’s programme, which was developed in cooperation with the Qatari Foreign Ministry.



As an advocate for culture as a vehicle for positive societal change, Sheikha Al Mayassa has actively engaged with Georgetown’s students.



In May 2023, she held a discussion about the power of culture with university students studying Cultural Practices and Sustainable Development. The university remarked that her insights was an “unparalleled opportunity” for students to learn about the role of culture as a catalyst for change.