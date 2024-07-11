Sports, arts, entertainment: five events and activities to check out this weekend in Doha

The activities and events this weekend include arts and crafts, rock climbing and sporting activities.

More events and activities are taking place in Qatar as the summer season begins, providing an array of options to enjoy while beating the heat.

For those still looking for things to do and places to visit, Doha News has compiled a list of five events worth checking out this weekend.

1. Inflatacity, world’s largest indoor inflatable event

This weekend is the last chance to visit Inflatacity, the world’s largest indoor inflatable event, at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha.

Taking place until Saturday, it offers a fun-filled experience for both children and adults to enjoy, featuring a vast inflatable obstacle course, playgrounds, and a diverse selection of dining choices.

Online booking is required in advance. Ticket prices are QAR 75 for single entry, QAR 300 for a five-member family pass, and QAR 250 for the VIP priority access pass.

The venue’s doors open from 1:00pm until 10:30pm.

2. EsQalar Rock Climbing Qatar

Head to Aspire Zone to experience rock climbing at EsQalar, Qatar’s first outdoor climbing facility.

The place has 10,5-metre-high walls and is equipped with everything that one would need to learn about rock climbing. Prior booking is required via EsQalar’s WhatsApp chat, with all details available on their Instagram page.

The price for a one-hour access is QAR 150 for single visitors and QAR 250 for couples. The venue is open between Thursday and Tuesday from 5:00pm until 11:00pm.

3. Freestylers Tribe

For adrenaline rush seekers, Freestylers Tribe, Qatar’ first parkour and freerunning sports centre, offers a hands-on experience of the physical discipline.

The venue, located in West Walk and Lusail City, provides visitors the space to run, climb and jump across obstacle courses. Freestylers Tribe has an hour experience as well as a programme for adults and children.

The one-hour experience is QAR 120 for adults and QAR 100 for children.

All information regarding booking and pricing can be found on Freestylers Tribe’s website.

4. Qatari Fine Art Exhibition

Katara Cultural Village is the place to visit to learn more about Qatar’s fine arts and artists. The exhibition would further highlight Qatar’s position as a flourishing hub for art and creatives while reflecting the Gulf state’s rich cultural heritage.

The exhibition will run daily until December in Katara’s Building 19, Gallery 2 at 7:00pm.

5. Family Day: Wood

As part of the Museum of Islamic Art’s (MIA) monthly Family Day, the museum is hosting an exhibition on wood. The venue will provide visitors with information on the uses and types of wood.

The event will take place between 3:00pm and 5:00pm at MIA’s Atrium. It is free to attend but registration is required.