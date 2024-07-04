‘Our region has a lot to offer’: Inside the Arab Design Now exhibition

Design Doha’s Fahad Al Obaidly expressed his excitement for future initiatives that will building on the foundations laid by Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani.

Doha News has taken part in a guided tour of the Arab Design Now exhibition in Msheireb M7, the capital’s hub for fashion, design, innovation and technology.



The exhibition featured a diverse array of works, ranging from architectural innovations, contemporary crafts, to furniture, fashion, and graphic design.

Led by Fahad Al Obaidly, the deputy director of Design Doha, the tour offered a unique opportunity to explore more than 100 original pieces created by 74 designers from across the region.

Speaking to Doha News, Al Obaidly explained why representation was at the heart of the exhibition.

“Our region has a lot to offer in terms of the craftsmanship, artisanship, the philosophy of design and their expression about who they are as Arab designers,” he said.

During the tour, Al Obaidly also described that the collaboration with Rana Beiruti, an independent curator based in the Jordanian capital of Amman, as a privilege.

“She brought 74 Arab designers to Doha to represent the MENA region’s design aesthetic. At the same time, [this is now] a place where we can really start the dialogue about what design means to us individually,” he said.



He added that by nurturing such a diverse group of creatives in Doha, various sectors in Qatar would benefit.



As Qatar gains prominence for its museum ecosystems and infrastructure, more creatives will be attracted to renting design studios and exploring local materials to create innovative and culturally rich works.

This expansion, he noted, will solidify Qatar’s position as a leading hub for art and design in the region.

Fahad Al Obaidly leads the guided tour at the Arab Design Now showcase. Source: Doha News

Al Obaidly’s tour provided insights into the thematic choices behind the exhibition, as well as an explanation behind the ideas, narratives and concepts that shaped the original pieces on display.

For instance, Amina Agueznay’s Portals series, made of naturally spun undyed wool, cotton and palm husk, emerged from the Moroccan visual artist’s collaborative exchanges with 40 Moroccan artisans.

Al Obaidly explained that empowerment through cultural heritage and indigenous design techniques was Agueznay’s inspiration.



In light of her work, he also discussed what he referred to as the region’s “grey area” when it comes to the ambiguous boundary between art and design.

“That’s the beauty of it. We don’t put things in a box,” Al Obaidly said. “As a viewer, you have your own interpretation and relationship with each piece. It could be art that you hang in your home, or you might see the design elements as what makes it truly unique.”

Looking ahead, Al Obaidly told Doha News that future initiatives will focus on discovering fresh voices in the region, which he hoped would bring innovative ideas and experiments that challenge existing design paradigms.

“​​That’s why we’re excited, and aim to continue amplifying and building on the foundation laid by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa,” Al Obaidly concluded.



The 2024 Arab Design Now exhibition closes its doors on August 5.