From entertainment to shopping: five events and activities to check out this weekend in Doha

This weekend is offering a blend of shopping and entertainment for families and friends to enjoy.

More indoor events and activities are taking place in Qatar as the summer temperatures soar, providing an array of options to enjoy the weekend while beating the heat.

For those still looking for things to do and places to visit, Doha News has compiled a list of five events worth checking out this weekend.

1. Qatar Toy Festival 2024

The Qatar Toy Festival is back in Doha and is here to stay until August 15, providing a wide range of activities and entertaining shows for children and even adults seeking to unleash their inner child.

Taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the festival is providing children the chance to meet their favourite characters, from Marvel superheroes to Barbie.

Last year’s edition garnered more than 75,000 people who got the chance to visit play areas, live shows and competitions.

The festival is open between Sunday and Wednesday from 2:00pm until 10:00pm and between Thursday and Saturday between 2:00pm until 11:00pm. Tickets can be purchased online.

2. Vacation Msheireb

Msheireb Galleria has activities lined up until August 31 with Vacation Msheireb, where visitors can enjoy different “fun zones”.

Children aged two-to-six can visit the Play Zone, a soft, safe area for little ones to enjoy indoors, or head to the Splash Zone to cool off with water games.

Visitors above the age of 10 can also enjoy the Arcade Zone, a large maze with inflatable characters and dynamic lighting or embark on a treasure hunt at the Treasure Hunt Zone.

Those wanting to simply enjoy foods and snacks can head to the Food Zone. Art enthusiasts and creatives can also visit Skillfest, which features workshops, local vendors and exhibitions.

Vacation Msheireb is open everyday from 4:00pm until 10:00pm on the ground and first floor at Msheireb Galleria. The Arcade Zone is open from 11:00am to 3:00pm and then from 4:00pm until 10:00pm.

3. Qatar Summer Trade Fair

Shopping enthusiasts can head to DECC for the Qatar Summer Trade Fair, which features products and stores from more than 15 countries.

Taking place until August 11, visitors can shop for perfumes, accessories, home decoration, clothing, food among others.

The venue is open from 10:00am until 10:00pm from Saturday to Thursday and from 3:00pm until 10:00pm on Fridays.

4. EsQalar Rock Climbing Qatar

Those still craving an outdoor experience can head to Aspire Zone to experience rock climbing at EsQalar, Qatar’s first outdoor climbing facility.

The place has 10.5-metre-high walls and is equipped with everything that one would need to learn about rock climbing. Prior booking is required via EsQalar’s WhatsApp chat, with all details available on their Instagram page.

The price for a one-hour access is QAR 150 for single visitors and QAR 250 for couples. The venue is open between Thursday and Tuesday from 5:00pm until 11:00pm.

5. Atlantis – The Immersive Odyssey

This weekend is the last chance to visit Atlantis – The Immersive Odyssey at Msheireb Galleria as it will close its doors on July 21.

The installation provides visitors the chance to explore the lost city through a state-of-the-art immersive facility. Upon entering the facility, visitors dive into the vibrant world of Atlantis before its fall while being surrounded by interactive visuals on the walls.

Atlantis – The Immersive Odyssey will be open from 10:00am and tickets can be purchased online.