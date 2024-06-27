From food to art: five events worth checking out this weekend in Doha

For those looking for things to do and places to visit this weekend, Doha News has compiled a list of five events worth checking out.

The upcoming weekend in Qatar is filled with a wide range of exciting events to attend following the resumption of work this week after the Eid Al Adha break.

From Friday to Saturday, Doha will host a variety of activities, including art exhibitions, culinary delights, and vibrant shopping experiences, catering to friends and families alike.

1. Inflatacity, world’s largest indoor inflatable event

Inflatacity, the world’s largest indoor inflatable event, will be ongoing until July 13 at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha.

It offers a fun-filled experience for both children and adults to enjoy, featuring a vast inflatable obstacle course, playgrounds, and a diverse selection of dining choices.

Online booking is required in advance. Ticket prices are QAR 75 for single entry, QAR 300 for a five-member family pass, and QAR 250 for the VIP priority access pass.

The venue’s doors open from 1:00pm until 10:30pm.

2. Al Hamba Pakistani Mango Exhibition

To mark Pakistan’s mango harvest season, which lasts between June and July, Souq Waqif is hosting an entire event to celebrate the summer fruit.

In collaboration with the Pakistani Embassy, Al-Hamba Mango Exhibition offers a mouthwatering variety of fresh mangoes at the souq’s Eastern Square.

The event kicked off on June 27 and will run until July 6 from 4:00pm until 9:00pm.

3. Doha Family Shopping Exhibition

Since this weekend is towards the end of the month, shopping addicts can treat themselves at the Doha Family Shopping Exhibition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Running until July 7, the exhibition will provide visitors with numerous items to purchase from all over the world including women’s fashion, kids wear, perfumes, dates, honey among other goods.

The DECC will open its doors between Saturday and Thursday from 10:00am. until 10:00pm. On Fridays, the event will be open from 3:00pm until 10:00pm.

4. Summer Camp for Children at the Qatar National Library

With the 2023-2024 academic year ending, summer camps are set to begin for children to beat the summer heat and enjoy activities that will unleash their creativity.

The Qatar National Library is bringing back its annual Summer Camp for Children in its fifth edition, which will run until August 29. The activities and events include book clubs, STEM-related activities, arts and crafts, storytelling among others for children to enjoy.

The full list of activities and registration links for the individual events can be found online.

5. Golden Spider Silk exhibition at the Museum of Islamic Art

Those seeking a more laid-back and artistic weekend event can head to the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) to explore the Golden Spider Silk exhibition.

Curated by Tara Desjardins, Curator of South Asia at MIA, the exhibition displays textiles from Safavid Iran made of golden spider silk, telling a story that is filled with cultural richness.

The four works on display are made from the rare silk of golden orb-weaver spiders that are indigenous to Madagascar. One cape incorporates silk from 1.2 million spiders and took two years to produce.

The exhibition is available at MIA’s Temporary Exhibition Gallery, located on the 4th floor, and is open to the public between 9:00am and 6:00am. Tickets can be purchased online.