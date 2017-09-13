Six things to do in Qatar this weekend (Sept. 13-16)

QM

From appreciating new street art to enjoying a free film screening to checking out the acrobatic skills of a renowned Sicilian pizza maker, there’s plenty going on around town this weekend.

Here are our picks:

100 days

A series of five graffiti-style works of art have been unveiled at Doha Fire Station to mark 100 days since the start of the blockade against Qatar on June 5.

QM

Five artists were selected to display their works on the facade of the landmark building in Wadi Al Sail: Mubarak AlMalik, Ali Al Kuwari, Dimitrje Bugarski, Thamer Mesfer and Assil Diab.

Graffiti, with its origins in social activism and self-expression, was chosen as the medium for the public exhibition, which shows off each artist’s own take on the political events.

Charity swim

Raise money for charity by taking part in the latest edition of Swim for a Cause at Sharq Village & Spa.

Sharq Village & Spa/Facebook

Participants can register to swim during one – or more – of three days when the initiative will be held. The goal is to raise money to provide clean drinking water in developing countries.

They can choose to swim 250 meters (children 8-11 years), 500m or 1,000m and there is a suggested contribution of QR50 per person to take part.

You can register here, or for more information contact Sharq Village recreation manager at [email protected] n.com.

Weapons as art

Highly decorative arms and armaments from the 17th until the 19th Century are on display in a new exhibition called Powder and Damask at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).

Qatar Museums

The objects, from the private collection of Qatari Fadel al-Mansoori, include edged weapons and firearms that were mostly made in Turkey, Iran and India.

The exhibition examines the rise of weapons as highly-prized art works in the Islamic world during this time.

The exhibition is on the MIA’s fourth floor, and runs until May 12, 2018. You can find more information and download the gallery guide here.

Free film screening

The Doha Film Institute’s screenings at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) return with the showing of Iranian film Gabbeh, to tie in with the museum’s ongoing exhibition Imperial Threads.

DFI

Directed by acclaimed Iranian film-maker Mohsen Makhmalbaf, the film looks at a nomadic tribe in southeast Iran whose speciality is weaving rugs (gabbeh). The motifs of one such rug relate to the tale of a young girl whose parents refuse to let her marry the man she loves.

The screenings are on Sept. 15 and 16 from 7:30pm at the MIA Auditorium.

Tickets are free, but on a first-come, first-served basis and can be reserved here. More information about the film is here.

Pizza passion

Acrobatic pizza maker chef Pasqualine Barbasso will show off his flips and spins with dough in a series of events at the Sheraton Grand Hotel this week.

Facebook

The Sicilian will perform his pizza-making stunts, as well as lead cooking classes, at La Veranda restaurant until Sept. 15.

Bookings are available from 12:30pm until 4pm, then from 7pm until 11:30pm. Cost is QR80 for a la carte and special pizza menu, half-price for children under 12 years and free for kids under six years old. Reservations are recommended. More info is here.

Dhow cruise

Take some time out of the city this weekend with a dhow cruise. These traditional wooden boats can be hired from the dhow jetty by the Museum of Islamic Art for anything from a morning explore to a sunset sail.

Francisco Anzola/Flickr

Riders can take in the West Bay skyline from afar while sailing out towards Safliya island and anchor there to swim, sunbathe or smoke shisha.

Some dhows also provide a barbecue for you to cook your own food onboard. Q-Tickets is offering whole boat hires for QR3,000 or QR220 per person. You can book here.

