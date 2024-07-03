How to keep the kids busy this summer

Qatar’s summer camps offer a variety of skill-building and engaging activities for youth across different age groups, with suitable prices and flexible schedules.

With the school year ending, children can now look forward to a summer filled with fun and adventure, giving their parents a well-deserved break.

From educational enrichment and sports activities to creative pursuits, Qatar offers a diverse array of summer camps and activities tailored to different interests and age groups.

Arts and Crafts

Children can tap into their instinctive creative side by engaging in some arts and crafts activities.

Arts and Crafts Qatar is hosting a Kids Summer Camp taking place from June 30 until August 30.

The camp, available for children aged six to 11, runs from 8:30am until 1pm with a daily fee of QAR 200, and a weekly rate of QAR 850 for five days.

The same centre also offers a summer camp for children aged three to six, from 7am to 1pm. Weekly fees cost QAR 700.

For kids aged between seven to 12, Arts and Crafts Qatar offers activities on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 4pm to 7pm. Fees are QAR 190 per day and QAR 500 for three days.

For more information, the centre can be reached at +974 66867993.

Summer swimming camps

Qatar Foundation is offering a swimming camp for children aged four and up, focusing on swimming skills and water safety.

The Beginners Summer Swimming Camp will be in the Competition Pool at Qatar Academy Al Khor (QAK) and will run from July 8 until August 22 with varying timings and days depending on the age group.

For more information visit www.educationcity.qa/offerings.

This programme is divided into six progressive levels, each tailored to gradually build children’s confidence and abilities in the water.

The same camp at QAK also offers the Intermediate Summer Swimming Camp, for the age group eight to 12.

Each swimmer will be assessed throughout the course and will graduate to the next level based on their skills.

For the Intermediate Summer Swimming Camp, classes begin July 8 until August 22, with the price currently standing at QAR 1,120.

Evolution Sports Camps

Evolution Sports Qatar is hosting a variety of summer camps to keep children and teenagers aged between four to 18 active and engaged.

Held at Al Wajba (Doha College) from June 16 to August 22, and at West Bay, SEK-Qatar from June 16 to August 1, these camps cater to various interests and skill levels.

Participants will enjoy a safe and enjoyable environment while developing skills under the guidance of expert coaches.

Activities include multi-sports, swimming, archery, fencing, football, and basketball.

For more information, visit www.evosportsqatar.com/holiday-camps-22.

QSFAF sport summer programmes

Qatar’s Sports for All Federation (QSFAF) is launching its 2024 summer programme, running until August 3 across various locations in Doha.

The initiative includes four programmes offering sports and recreational activities for diverse age groups.

Highlights include daily activities for children aged 6-10 at various parks and sports facilities, a weekly free karate class for women at Al Luqta Park, and a four-month sports program for women at Education City.

BK Sports summer camp

BK Sports is running a summer holiday camp offering a diverse range of activities, including various sports like swimming, football, basketball, skating, and gymnastics, as well as martial arts like taekwondo, kickboxing, and karate.

The summer camp will run until August 22 at the Newton School in Al Waab, Al Markhiya, and at the Newton British Academy in Barwa City.

Other offerings include Lego Robotics, arts and crafts, and fitness training.

Flexible scheduling options are available, with both weekly and full-summer sessions.

For more information and a full schedule visit www.bksportsqatar.com/summercamp/.

PSG Academy summer camps

PSG Academy’s Summer Programmes 2024 feature summer camps designed to improve football skills using PSG’s methodology.

The programme will run until August 31 at multiple locations such as the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Tariq Bin Ziad School, Lycée Voltaire Al Wabb, and Qatar Academy Al Wakrah.

Summer camps are held in the mornings with indoor training sessions, while Summer Terms take place in the afternoons and evenings, offering both indoor and outdoor training options.

These sessions focus on tactical game management, team-building exercises, and matches.

These programmes provide the young players with an opportunity to train twice every day, giving them an advantage for the upcoming season. It is open to players aged 5-17.

Al Minaretein Summer Programme 2024

Tapping into the educational side of activities this summer, the Al Minaretein Summer Programme 2024 offers a balanced mix of Quranic studies, spiritual growth, and entertaining activities for students in July.

This educational journey will run until July 31 from 8am to 12pm at the Minaretein Centre at the Hamad bin Khalifa University.

The programme aims to nurture a love for Quranic learning, improve Arabic reading and writing skills, and instil Islamic values through various teaching methods and activities.

It caters to both beginners and advanced students, focusing on Quranic recitation, memorisation of Hadiths and duas (supplications), and the practice of daily Islamic ethics.

Reading activities at Qatar National Library

Qatar National Library is offering a variety of engaging programmes for children this summer until August 29 from 1pm to 6pm.

The “Storytime for Children” series runs until August 26, with sessions on select dates in July and August.

For Arabic-speaking children, the “Najem Es’hail Bookclub” will be available on July 8, 15, and 22.

The “Little Storytellers” programme, held on specific dates in July and August, offers children the opportunity to learn expressive reading from a professional storyteller, focusing on summer vacation themes.

Young participants are encouraged to bring their own books and dress for the occasion. From August 8-29, the library presents “Prophets of Allah,” delving into the life stories and missions of prophets Adam, Ibrahim, Mousa, and Suleiman. The aim is to educate children about these revered figures, chosen by God for their admirable qualities.