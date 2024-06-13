Unforgettable Eid Al Adha celebration at Raffles Doha

Embark on an Eid Al Adha escape at Raffles Doha, where you can enjoy luxurious suites and bespoke amenities amidst stunning Gulf views.

Raffles Doha, an iconic architectural masterpiece on Lusail waterfront, invites guests to create unforgettable moments this Eid Al Adha.

The ultra-luxury hotel with 132 suites, two swimming pools, and an array of distinguished dining venues promises an unforgettable family celebration with its new Dive into Summer Bliss offer, Eid Brunch and Breakfast at the elegant L’Artisan, and the ultimate wellness

escape at the exclusive Spa Suites at Raffles Spa & Wellness.

Gather your loved ones for an enchanting Eid Al Adha getaway at Raffles Doha. Enjoy beautifully designed suites with stunning Gulf views, personalised butler service, an extensive private bar with curated beverages and snacks and bespoke amenities.

Elevate your leisure with complimentary access to the esteemed Bagatelle Beach Club, or venture into the vibrant heart of Doha with captivating city excursions.

The little guests are invited for an adventure at Raffles Kids’ Club, where they will be entertained all day with games, activities, Lego, a mindfulness area, climbing wall, VR gaming station and more. Imagine a role-play area with a giant kitchen and stations for cooking and baking classes, a quiet room with yoga mats for meditation, and a creative room for arts and crafts. Dive into Summer Bliss package starting from QAR 1,500 per suite per night.

Amid the fun and relaxation, spectacular culinary experiences are also a highlight at Raffles Doha. Start your Eid morning with a delightful breakfast at L’Artisan, where the celebration of Eid Al Adha begins with a feast for the senses, honouring tradition and savouring the special moments with loved ones. Or alternatively, enjoy a joyous Eid feast at L’Artisan awaits, where the Art of Dining takes centre stage. Gather your friends and family for a festive brunch that embodies the spirit of sharing and celebration. The special Eid

menu features an enticing spread of freshly baked delights and traditional sweet and savoury mains, all made with the freshest seasonal and sustainable ingredients.

Eid Breakfast

June 16 – June 22, 07:00-11:00

QAR 180 per person

Eid Brunch

June 16, 13:00 – 16:30

Starting from QAR 330 per person

Those searching for rejuvenation and relaxation can delight in restorative spa treatments and enjoy 30 percent off the second treatment and complimentary 60-minute private suite facilities. Guests will have access to state-of-the-art private wellness facilities which include hydrotherapy, plunge pools, hammams, outdoor pools, jacuzzi and recovery areas.