Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (May 31-June 3)

Chantelle D'mello

Now that Ramadan is here, most weekend events are taking place in the evenings after iftar. From children’s storytelling and cookie decorating to a cricket tournament and iftar cannons, there’s lots to do around town over the next few days.

Here are our picks:

Iftar cannons

During Ramadan in Qatar, cannons are fired at sunset to let those who are fasting know it’s time to eat.

This year, cannons are set up at the Sheikh Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque (state mosque) near TV Roundabout and at the south end of Katara Cultural Village, near the St Regis Hotel.

From about 6pm daily, crowds gather around the cannons, and children can get their photographs taken next to it, before being moved back as it is fired around 6:20pm.

You might want to cover small children’s ears as it is very loud. The daily event is part of a wider Ramadan Festival at Katara. Entry is free, and more information is here.

Traditional tales

Several malls have lined up Ramadan-related events during the evenings.

That includes Doha Festival City (DFC), which is hosting free children’s cookie decorating sessions from June 1 to 3. They can decorate biscuits in the shape of camels and dolls from 9pm until midnight.

There will also be traditional story telling sessions every evening (from 9pm to midnight) until June 5 at the center court.

Meanwhile, the Mall of Qatar has a program of family activities including henna painting, live demonstrations by local crafts people, stalls selling traditional-style clothes and souvenirs and a canvas painting by Qatari Artist Abdulaziz Yousef.

Entry is free for all, and more information can be found here.

Cricket tournament

A month-long T20 cricket tournament will get underway at Asian Town cricket stadium from May 28.

Asian Town/Facebook

Organized by Ibn Ajayan, the event will feature 16 teams playing a total of 31 matches, which will take place every evening at 8:30pm and twice on Thursdays, at 7:30pm then again at 10:30pm.

Entry is free and more information is here.

Sports festival

To encourage people to be more active during the month, Aspire Zone will host a two-week Ramadan sports festival, starting June 1.

Aspire Zone

Evening sports sessions will run from 9:30pm to midnight and include men’s and women’s volleyball, football, cricket, hockey, junior futsal and table tennis. More information can be found here.

Beach football

The seventh beach football tournament is underway at Katara Cultural Village and runs until June 16.

Players ages 17 years and over will pit their soccer skills against opposing teams to battle for more than QR100,000 worth of prizes.

Matches will take place on Katara beach, from 9:30pm until 11:55pm and are free to watch. More information is here.

Bonus:

Book donation: The Swiss International School and Maktaba children’s library are encouraging residents to donate books for a cause. They will go toward stocking a library for underprivileged children in Qatar as part of the Education For All initiative led by the Pakistan Welfare Forum. Children’s books in any language can be dropped off at Maktaba (open daily from 8am until 4pm, closed Friday) or at SIS at Al Luqta from June 1 until June 22.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?

Note: This article was edited to remove reference to the Ramadan Market at Hotel Park, which was cancelled today by its organizers.