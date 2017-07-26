Six things to do in Qatar this weekend (July 26-29)

QSF Summer Entertainment City

From watching some basketball acrobatics to sampling a variety of homegrown dates to checking out the new public beach at Wakrah Souq, there’s lots to do around town in the coming days.

Here are our picks:

Slam dunk fun

This weekend, the theme for the Qatar Summer Festival is basketball.

To mark the occasion, Serbian acrobatic slam-dunking team Dunking Devils will perform for the crowd.

QSF Summer Entertainment City

They will take to the court at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on Friday and Saturday at 6pm, 7:15pm and 8:30pm. Entry is free, once a QR15 ticket to the venue has been purchased.

There will also be “Slam Dunk” and “Free Throw” competitions taking place this weekend at the DECC in Dafna/West Bay.

The Slam Dunk competition takes place on July 27 and 28. Each participant has three chances to make it through the rounds, with prizes of up to QR2,000 on offer.

Pre-registration is required (here) by today and it costs QR85 to take part, plus the festival’s QR15 entry fee.

HEADS UP! The registration for the Slam Dunk Competition ends tomorrow (July 26th). @QSportsQatar –> https://t.co/GEt19Tqs27 pic.twitter.com/QCIDvohcOm — Entertainment City (@SummerEntCity) July 25, 2017

There is also a Free Throw competition on July 29 from 2pm until 11pm at the DECC.

There are two categories: youths (12-16 years) and adults (16+ years), with prizes including up to QR3,000 in cash and free passes to the Aqua Park.

Entry costs QR40/30 (including entry to the festival) and participants should register in advance here.

It’s a date

The annual date festival returns to Souq Waqif on Thursday, July 27. It will will feature tasty wares from 57 Qatari farms this year, nearly three times the number that participated last year.

Reem Saad / Doha News

The popular 10-day long event, organized by the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME/Baladiya), features many varieties of the locally-grown sweet treat.

These include Khalas, Khanizi, Shishi and Barhi, which will be available to buy at “competitive prices,” the MME said.

Under the patronage of HE Minister of #MME the Festival of Fresh Dates is going to kick off on 27 July for 10 days.

Location: Souq Waqif. pic.twitter.com/LUwNIUnCqN — Baladiya (@Baladiya1) July 20, 2017

Keen gardeners will also be able to buy date palm seeds. Entry is free. The (air-conditioned) tent is open from 4pm to 10pm at the souq daily.

Music nights

For a relaxing night out, The Club at St. Regis has a new band called The Garage, which will perform a mix of funk, pop, blues and jazz every Wednesday to Saturday night.

St Regis Hotel Doha

The Club opens from 6pm, with 50 percent discounts on some food and drink before the live acts start at 9pm until late.

For more information, see here.

Al Wakrah Souq beach

The beach at Al Wakrah Souq is now open to the public, allowing residents another affordable option to cool down this summer.

Swimsuits should be worn at the facility, which is free and open to all on a trial basis. Local “norms and traditions of society” should be observed, authorities said when announcing its launch last week.

Stewart Lacey/Flickr

The market, which is behind the Al Wakrah petrol station next to the port, stretches some 3km along the town’s coast. The beach is next to the Corniche, which is a popular spot for strolling.

National Museum tours

Residents now have the chance to get a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the under-construction National Museum of Qatar, starting this week.

Qatar Museums is hosting 50 tours of the Jean Nouvel-designed building to those registered with a Culture Pass, before its interior fit-out gets underway. The museum is expected to open in December 2018.

Qatar Museums

The hour-long tours will be held Sundays to Wednesdays at 3pm and 4pm, and Saturdays at 10am, 11am, 3pm and 4pm.

Culture Pass members can book a tour online here. You can register for a the pass here.

Folk art workshops

In the latest in a series of workshops, freelance surface designer Amber Rauf will host a morning on European folk art and painting using gouache.

Amber Rauf

The workshop will be on July 28, from 9am until 1pm including breakfast at the Hilton Doubletree hotel in Salata.

All materials and tools will be provided and participants can take home their work. Each class costs QR300 and pre-registration is required (numbers are limited). Email [email protected] to book.

Bonus:

Doha Festival City seaside and pirate-themed children’s events continue until July 29. Figure your way out of a maze, then take part in a nerf gun battle, or let them try their hand at pirate bowling. The events are being held at the Center Court and Steps node, daily from 3pm to 9pm. It is free and open to all.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?