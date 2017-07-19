Souq Al Wakrah beach opens to the public

Stewart Lacey/Flickr

For the first time, visitors to Souq Al Wakrah will be able to go swimming on its beachfront.

Starting Thursday, the beach will be open and free to all for use, taking into account “the norms and traditions of society,” QNA reports.

Officials said they are testing out open access on a trial basis as a “means of entertainment” while it’s hot outside.

Lesley Walker / Doha News

The news is sure to cheer residents, many of whom are always looking for an affordable place to cool down during Qatar’s summer months.

Swimsuits are required to access the water, and changing rooms are available for both men and women, Manager Khalid Saif Al Suwaidi said.

Popular venue

Souq Wakrah officially opened to the public in late 2014 and has been drawing growing crowds since then.

The market, which is behind the Al Wakrah petrol station next to the port, stretches some 3km along the town’s cost, with a Corniche for people to walk along.

Chantelle D'mello / Doha News

Part of its appeal is its location in southern Qatar, away from crowded central Doha.

There’s also ample parking, a mosque and dozens of restaurants to choose from.

Have you been there yet? Thoughts?