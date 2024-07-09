Qatar Airways Stopover packages to allow GCC travellers extended stays in Qatar

Travellers can book these packages through the Qatar Airways Holidays website, with prices starting at $14 per person for up to four nights.

Qatar Airways has launched its new Qatar Stopover packages for travellers from across the GCC region, allowing those booking flights with the airline to extend their trips with a stay in Qatar for up to four nights, effectively turning one holiday into two.

The packages of the, leisure division, Qatar Airways Holiday are designed to help GCC travellers make the most of their short stays in Doha by eliminating the hassle of making separate reservations.

The new booking process integrates flight and hotel arrangements into one comprehensive itinerary.

The packages include 24-hour check-in facilities to maximise the time spent in Qatar and offer flexible add-ons such as airport assistance, transfers, city tours, and desert experiences.

These new Stopover packages are available to residents and citizens of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

“As a world-class destination, Qatar’s offerings range from its rich cultural heritage to its modern attractions and through our new Stopover packages, we want to make it as accessible and convenient as possible for our customers to experience the beauty of this stunning country,” said Senior Vice President of Discover Qatar and Qatar Airways Holidays Steve Reynolds.

Meanwhile, Qatar is working towards achieving its goal of receiving six million tourists by 2030 under a national strategy that seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product from 7% to 12%.

The Gulf country received 702,800 visitors in January alone with the hosting of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 which attracted fans from all over the world.

The large number of tourists comes after Qatar wrapped up a successful year in 2023 by welcoming more than four million visitors, marking the highest figure in five years, according to QNA.

The launch of the third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 last month, the final stage in achieving the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030, placed great emphasis on tourism.

Beyond that, Qatar’s position as one of the safest countries in the world attracts tourists.

Qatar has been ranked as the “Safest Country in the World” on the Numbeo Crime Index for five consecutive years and the capital, Doha, ranked as one of the safest cities on a global scale.

Doha was named as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2023.