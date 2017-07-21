How you can get a behind-the-scenes look at the Qatar National Museum

Qatar’s upcoming National Museum is launching a series of sneak peek tours this month before it opens late next year.

To sign up for one of the 50 tours, which start on July 24, residents will need to apply for a Qatar Museums Culture Pass.

In a statement, QM Chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa said that the tours would give visitors “one last opportunity” to “appreciate the architectural gem of Jean Nouvel” before the museum’s exhibits are installed.

“This is everyone’s last chance to experience the museum as an architectural artifact. We welcome all nationalities and residents,” she added.

Some Qataris have already toured the site, and the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited the under-construction museum last month.

Culture Pass

Launched in May 2014, QM’s Culture Pass Program offers members access to a range of cultural activities across Qatar.

These include creative workshops, invitations to exclusive exhibition openings, private tours of galleries and discounts of up to 15 to 25 percent at QM cafes, gift shops and other selected sites.

There are four tiers of membership, three of which are paid for and one of which is free.

You can apply for a Culture Pass here, and book a tour place here.

Delayed opening

According to QM, the National Museum will be ready to open its doors to all in December 2018.

That’s two years behind its original scheduled opening date.

The museum, located across from the Corniche near the Museum of Islamic Art, is designed to look like a desert rose growing out of the ground.

When finished, it will tell the story of Qatar and celebrate its rich heritage, QM said in a statement.

“It will combine historic objects and contemporary influences, opening up a dialogue around the impact of rapid change while honoring its ancestors’ legacy,” they added.

