Raffles Doha invites guests to celebrate Eid with luxurious staycation and dining offers

Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in unparalleled luxury at Raffles Doha, with exclusive offers for unforgettable family moments, indulgent spa treatments, and extravagant Eid brunches, promising a holiday to remember.

Enjoy a holiday to remember this Eid Al-Fitr at Raffles Doha, a luxurious all-suite hotel soaring above the Arabian Gulf.

Marking the special holiday, Raffles Doha is inviting guests to experience unrivalled luxury in the Qatari capital with a Family Celebration stay, elegant Eid brunches and an oasis of relaxation at Raffles Spa & Wellness.

The perfect way to celebrate Eid in sophisticated luxury, guests can enjoy treasured family memories with an enchanting offer to elevate their experience with QAR 750 credit for dining & QAR 500 credit for restorative spa treatments, and complimentary access to Bagatelle Beach Club, when booking a suite at Raffles Doha.

The little guests are invited to enjoy fun and engaging activities at Raffles Kids Club, including painting, drawing, crafting, dancing, yoga and stretching, climbing wall and PlayStation.

Rates start from QAR 3,500 a night.

Those searching for pampering and relaxation can delight in restorative spa treatments and enjoy 30% off the second treatment and complimentary 60-minute private suite facilities.

Guests will have access to state-of-the-art, gleaming wellness facilities which include hydrotherapy, plunge pools, hammams, outdoor pools, jacuzzi and recovery areas.

The hotel will be throwing extravagant celebratory Eid brunches over the long weekend, taking place from 12 to 13 April and each offering a unique flavour and experience.

At Alba, a lavish Italian affair will offer an indulgent three-course feast for QAR 350 per person with the option to upgrade to Dolce & Gabbana by Donnafugata pairing.

L’Artisan will celebrate Eid with breakfast and brunch options, QAR 180 and QAR 350 respectively, offering guests to indulge in the art of dining and an enticing spread of freshly baked delights and sweet and savoury mains, all made with the freshest seasonal and sustainable ingredients.

All offers are available for celebrations over the Eid long weekend.

For reservations at Raffles Doha, please contact [email protected] or call +974 4030 7100.