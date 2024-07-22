Qatar’s Bangladeshi community protests government job quota system

The Bangladeshi High Court decision reinstating the quota system for government jobs sparked national outrage as the country grapples with rising youth unemployment.

A Bangladeshi government-mandated employment quota system has sparked outrage among students in Dhaka, which has trickled over to migrant communities in Qatar, the UAE and elsewhere around the world.

Social media videos appear to show Bangladeshis taking to Doha streets in demonstrations on Sunday evening.



“They are protesting about job quota system in their country where Bangladesh’s supreme court scales back job quotas triggered days of violent protest [sic],” said one social media observer.



In June, the High Court reinstated the quota system for government jobs, which had been abolished by the incumbent prime minister’s government in 2018. This decision led to unrest and protests.

The quota system alloted 30% of government jobs for family members of veterans who fought for Bangladesh’s independence war in 1971. Students protesting want a merit-based system and have faced clashes with police, while the whole country has faced a telecommunications shutdown.

At least 115 people have died.

On Sunday, the Bangladeshi Supreme Court has ruled the quota for “freedom fighters” be reduced to just 5%, that 93% of jobs to be allocated on merit, and that the remaining 2% will be reserved for the country’s ethnic minority groups, disabled and other communities, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

But as the unrest continues, the government has enforced an indefinite nationwide curfew.



Thousands have been injured as police deployed tear gas, rubber bullets and sound grenades to dissipate the demonstrations.